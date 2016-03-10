Gold reduces, Euro strenghtens

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 9, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,21% and made 17 000,36. S&P 500 index up by 0,51% and amounted to 1 989,26 and Nasdaq up by 0,55% and amounted to 4 674,38 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,34% to 6 146,32 points, the German DAX down by 0,31% to 9 723,09 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,49% to 4 425,65 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,27% and made 1 251,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,0978USD (+0,05%).