Gold price slightly increases

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 8, Dow Jones index decreased by 1,47% and made 17 515,42 in US fund market. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,67% and amounted to 2 046,68 and Nasdaq by 1,75% and constituted to 4 909,76.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index increased by 0,91% to 6 490,70 points, French CAC-40 rose by 0,75% and made 4 639,02 points and the German DAX increased by 0,66% to 10 747,30 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,37% and made 1 157,00 USD. Euro rate to USD rose by 0,76% and made 1,1079.