Gold increased in world markets

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 25, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,29% and made 1 5885,22. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,56% and amounted to 1 877,08 and Nasdaq went down by 1,58% and constituted to 4 518,49 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,39% to 5 877,00 points, the German DAX down by 0,29% to 9 736,15 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,58% to 4 311,33 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 1,38% or by 15 USD and made 1 113,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0847 USD (+0,47%).