Gold and Euro decreased on markets

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 14, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,10% and made 17 926,43. S&P 500 index increased by 0,02% and amounted to 2 082,78 and Nasdaq went down by 0,03% and constituted to 4 945,89 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,03% to 6 365,10 points, the German DAX up by 0,67% to 10 093,65 points and French CAC-40 increased 0,47% to 4 511,51 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX down by 0,45% and made 1 230,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1259 USD (-0,06%).