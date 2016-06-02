'Azerenerji' losses 1 billion AZN of foreign exchange operations

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerenerji' OJSC has completed 2015 with a damage of 870,53 million AZN. The company's total losses on the year of discontinued operations made 75,521 million AZN, while its total losses on the year of continuing operations made 795,009 million AZN.

Report informs, the company completed 2014 with profit of 19,594 million AZN.

According to the report, 'Azerenerji' made a profit of 733,762 million AZN last year, this figure is 2,27% less than previous year. Also, its costs decreased by 42% in annual comparison and made 334,932 million AZN. So, last year, the company's operating profit increased fold-5,3 and made 334,932 million AZN.

Over the past year, the company made a loss of 1 001,079 million AZN from foreign exchange, while in 2014, on the contrary, made a profit of 107,620 million AZN. During the reporting year, impairment loss on property, plant and equipment made 348,856 million AZN. In addition, 72,406 profit gained from writing off loan debts.

The company's assets decreased by 23,66% in annual comparison and down to 4 259,591 million AZN to 2016 beginning. Authorized capital remained unchanged and made 1 760,495 million AZN as well as accumulated losses 1 550,428 million AZN. Notably, by the end of 2014, undistributed earnings of 'Azerenerji' made 244,069 million AZN.