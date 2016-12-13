Financial Markets Supervision Chamber looks for insurer

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) has announced a tender for medical insurance of employees. Report informs referring to the official report.

The participation fee is 300 AZN. Applicants should submit the initial documents until January 5, tender proposal and bank guarantee till January 13 to the FMSC’s administrative building at the address Baku, Sabail district, Bulbul Avenue, 27.

The proposals will be considered on January 16, at 11: 00.