© Report

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has registered a new note issue (50100159S) of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Report informs citing FIMSA, the emission considers 1.5 million government short-term notes issue at par value 100 AZN each.

Maturity date of the securities is 28 days.