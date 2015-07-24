 Top
    Close photo mode

    Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (24.07.2015)

    The least change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), U.S. dollar decreased today by 0,01% and reached 1,0494 manats.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,24% and amounted to 1,1515 manats. According to the information, the least change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat fell by 1,10% to 0,0181 manats.

    1 USD 1.0494 AZN
    1 EUR 1.1515 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0181 AZN
    1 AUD 0.7651 AZN
    1 ARS 0.1144 AZN
    100 BYR 0.0069 AZN
    1 BRL 0.3192 AZN
    1 AED 0.2857 AZN
    1 ZAR 0.0839 AZN
    100 KRW 0.0899 AZN
    1 CZK 0.0426 AZN
    100 CLP 0.1596 AZN
    1 CNY 0.1690AZN
    1 DKK 0.1543 AZN
    1 GEL 0.4629AZN
    1 HKD 0.1354AZN
    1 INR 0.0164AZN
    1 GBP 1.6279AZN
    100 IDR 0.0078AZN
    100 IRR 0.0036 AZN
    1 SEK 0.1223AZN
    1 CHF 1.0919AZN
    1 ILS 0.2744AZN
    1 CAD 0.8056AZN
    1 KWD 3.4630AZN
    1 KZT 0.0056 AZN
    1 KGS 0.0167AZN
    100 LBP 0.0697AZN
    1 MYR 0.2757AZN
    1 MXN 0.0647AZN
    1 MDL 0.0552AZN
    1 EGP 0.1340 AZN
    1 NOK 0.1279AZN
    100 UZS 0.0408 AZN
    1 PLN 0.2796AZN
    1 SGD 0.7655 AZN
    1 SAR 0.2798 AZN
    1 SDR 1.4649AZN
    1 TRY 0.3832AZN
    1 TWD 0.0334 AZN
    1 TJS 0.1675AZN
    1 TMT 0.3000 AZN
    1 UAH 0.0469 AZN
    100 JPY 0.8465AZN
    1 NZD 0.6905AZN
    1 XAU 1151.6116 AZN
    1 XAG 15.3422 AZN
    1 XPT 1035.7578 AZN
    1 XPD 662.1714 AZN
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi