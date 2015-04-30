Euro to US dollar increased

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 29, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,41% and made 18 035,53. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,37% and amounted to 2 106,85 and Nasdaq by 0,63% and constituted to 5 023,65 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,20% and amounted to 6 946,28 points, the German DAX reduced by 3,21% and made 11 432,72 points and French CAC-40 by 2,59% and made 5 039,39 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,55% and amounted to 1 203,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 1,36% and made 1,1112.