Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 28, at US fund markets Dow Jones index falls by 1,13% and made 17 191,37. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,35% and amounted to 2 002,16 and Nasdaq decreased by 0,93% and constituted to 4 638,00.

Report informs, on January 28, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,21% to 6 825,94 points, the German DAX by 0,78% to 10 710,97 points and French CAC-40 falls by 0,29% and 4 610,94 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX falls by 0,32% and amounted to 1 281,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,3% and made 1,1344.