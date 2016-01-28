Euro and gold prices up in markets

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 27, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,38% and made 15 944,46. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,09% and amounted to 1 882,95 and Nasdaq down by 2,18% and constituted to 4 468,17 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,33% to 5 990,37 points, the German DAX up by 0,59% to 9 880,82 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,54% to 4 380,36 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,04% and made 1 120,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0882 USD (+0,19%).