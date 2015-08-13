Euro and gold prices increase in world market

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 12, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,001% and made 17 402,51. S&P 500 index increased by 0,10% and amounted to 2 086,05 and Nasdaq went up by 0,15% and constituted to 5 044,39 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,40% and amounted to 6 571,19 points, the German DAX down by 3,27% and made 10 924,61 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 3,40% and made 4 925,43 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 1,06% or 11,7 USD and amounted to 1 121,20 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,71% and made 1,1143.