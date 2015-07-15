Euro and gold prices continue to reduce

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 14, Dow Jones index increased by 0,24% and made 18 053,58 in US fund market. S&P 500 index by 0,45% and amounted to 2 108,95 and Nasdaq by 0,66% and constituted to 5 104,89.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index increased by 0,23% to 6 753,75 points, French CAC-40 by 0,69% and made 5 032,47 points and the German DAX increased by 0,28% to 11 516,90 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,10% and made 1 153,90 USD. Euro rate to USD reduced by 0,06% and made 1,1002.