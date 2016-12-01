Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 712,5 million AZN

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 712,497 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,87 million manat, Zaminbank – 52,369 million manat, Kredobank – 27,192 million manat, Dekabank - 3,021 million manat, Atrabank - 14,226 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,928 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,148 million manat, Gencebank - 975 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,099 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 425,669 mln. manat.