Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deposit Insurance Fund plans to pay compensation of 28.8 mln AZN for insured deposits of Bank of Azerbaijan, Gencebank and United Credit Bank.

Report informs Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) Azad Javadov said at today's press conference.

According A. Javadov if ADIF reserves are exhausted, the Fund can attract funds from the Central Bank.