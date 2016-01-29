Customs Committee: Government tends to get a loan of $4 bln USD

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday talks were made between Azerbaijani government and International Monetary Fund and World Bank missions on allocation of loan in sum of $4 billion.

Report informs, the first deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev told reporters Friday.

According to him, besides this, now the committer hold talks with the government on changing the budget liabilities for the current year: "Volume of imports is projected to be $9 bln in 2016".

Yesterday, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov stated that, Azerbaijan has no intention to draw a loan from the IMF and World Bank.