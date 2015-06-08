Central Bank of Azerbaijan allocates funds to commercial banks in manats

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) will allocate funds to commercial banks in manats to stimulate credit investments in the economy.

Report was told by the Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Azerbaijan, Raja Almarzogi in his exclusive interview.

"Central Bank will allocate funds to private banks for credit investment in the economy in manat, and with these funds will not be allowed to purchase foreign currency.Therefore, GDP growth will accelerate in the second half of the year and will reach 66 billion manats at the end of year.Although in the first 4 months of this year, GDP amounted to 16 billion manats", he noted.