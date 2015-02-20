Central Bank gives instructions to commercial banks

Baku. February 20. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Central Bank (ACB) instructed all commercial banks operating in the country to work on this Saturday and Sunday (February 21-22).

Report was told by banking circles, AMB sent a letter to all banks in this regard. The instructions in the letter sent by the Central Bank concern to the banks of both capital and regions.

The commercial banks said to Report that it basically refers to the treasury and operators. Though the branches of several banks in Azerbaijan operate on Saturdays, they do not work on Sundays.