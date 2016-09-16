Budget deficit in Azerbaijan reduced by 10%

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2016, state budget of Azerbaijan received 8 281.5 mln AZN, while 9 348.5 mln AZN were spent.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance, the budget was executed with a deficit of 1 067.0 mln AZN or 2.8% of GDP.

Notably, in January-July 2016, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to 7 007.5 mln AZN, expenses - 8 193 5 mln AZN.

The budget was executed with a deficit of 1 186.0 mln AZN, or up to 3.7% of GDP. The budget deficit on a monthly basis fell by 10%, the budget deficit to GDP ratio decreased by 0.9%.