Banking sector ends first 9 months with net profit of 480 mln AZN

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, interest revenues of Azerbaijani banking sector amounted to 1 437,3 million AZN, interest expenses - 687,8 million AZN, non-interest expenses - 779,7 million AZN, non-interest expenses - 708,5 million AZN.

Report informs referring to Financial Market Supervisoru Authority (FIMSA).

Ultimately, the net operating profit of the banking sector was 820,8 million AZN.

Banks set aside 321,3 million AZN to cover the expected losses on assets, generated 2,9 million AZN income from other sources and paid 22,7 million AZN profit tax.

Therefore, Azerbaijani banking sector ends the first 9 months of 2017 with net profit of 479,7 million AZN.

128,9 million AZN of it accounted for September.