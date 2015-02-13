Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) opens a new branch

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchilar branch of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan)" opened. Neftchilar branch lovates at Qara Qarayev 53 at the exit of the Neftchilar subway station.

Report informs referring to the bank, the bank will continue to expand its branch network.This year, the focus will be directed to the opening of branches.

The new office will be offering our customers a wide range of banking products, loans, deposits, transfers, utility payments.

Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) OJSC is subsidiary bank of VTB Bank. The shareholders of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) OJSC VTB Bank and AtaHolding OJSC. Corporate business of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) providing services to clients representing small and individual businesses as well as to individuals.Today, the bank at 13 branches and head office was represented by the customer service department.