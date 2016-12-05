Azerbaijani banks may apply standard agreements system

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commercial banks based in Azerbaijan are proposed to introduce standard forms for deposit, credit and other agreements with their clients. Chairman of expert group of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Gorkhmaz Agayev told Report.

According to him, it is important for protection of customer rights, and the works aimed at application of standard forms will start in 2017.

“All problems recorded during last years will be considered in development of standard agreements. Moreover, the agreements will be modified upon occurrence of new problems during their application”, G.Agayev added.