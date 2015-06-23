Azerbaijan suffered damage of 300 billion USD as a result of Armenian aggression

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan was damaged in the amount of more than 300 billion dollars as a result of military aggression of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh problem. Report informs, it was noted in the photo-chronic prepared by the State Statistics Committee.

As a result of the conflict, more than 900 settlements, 150 thousand houses, 7 public facilities, 693 schools, 855 kindergartens, 695 medical facilities, 927 libraries, 44 temples and 9 mosques were destroyed in 1988-1993. Along with all, 473 destroyed historical monuments, palaces and museums, 40 thousand museum exhibits, 6 thousand industrial and agricultural enterprises, 160 bridges are among the material and cultural values.

The conflict also damaged the infrastructure system of Azerbaijan. During that period, 1 200 km of irrigation system, 1 million hectares of land that is suitable for agriculture, 280 thousand hectares of forest, 15 thousand km power line, 2 000 km gas communications, 2 300 thousand km water communication, 2 670 thousand km of road were damaged.

According to the committee, currently, 350 tanks, 425 artillery units and 45 thousand personnel are kept in the occupied territories.