Tomorrow SOFAZ to put up $200 mln for auction

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) continues currency sale in 2015.

Report was told in the SOFAZ, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan will hold an auction on January 15, 2016. The Fund will put up $200 mln for the auction. All banks may participate in the auction.

Notably, yesterday SOFAZ restored foreign currency sale in organized interbank's market current year. Through new mechanism - regular auctions of Central Bank, first auction was held: Thus, all banks of the country gained opportunity to participate in auction, 200 million USD put up for auction and sold to 32 banks.'