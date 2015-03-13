 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for interest expenses revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for interest expenses in 2014

    Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks for interest expenses are below:

    NoBanks Interest expenses (thousand manats)
    1Bank of Baku53 873,00
    2Unibank52 522,62
    3Access Bank51 705,40
    4Xalq Bank35 877,06
    5KapitalBank31 573,00
    6Bank Technique26 393,17
    7Demirbank25 468,42
    8AG Bank23 709,95
    9Nikoil Bank23 019,97
    10MuganBank18 927,77

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi