Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for interest expenses revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks for interest expenses are below:

No Banks Interest expenses (thousand manats) 1 Bank of Baku 53 873,00 2 Unibank 52 522,62 3 Access Bank 51 705,40 4 Xalq Bank 35 877,06 5 KapitalBank 31 573,00 6 Bank Technique 26 393,17 7 Demirbank 25 468,42 8 AG Bank 23 709,95 9 Nikoil Bank 23 019,97 10 MuganBank 18 927,77

