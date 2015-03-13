Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for interest expenses revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks for interest expenses are below:
|No
|Banks
|Interest expenses (thousand manats)
|1
|Bank of Baku
|53 873,00
|2
|Unibank
|52 522,62
|3
|Access Bank
|51 705,40
|4
|Xalq Bank
|35 877,06
|5
|KapitalBank
|31 573,00
|6
|Bank Technique
|26 393,17
|7
|Demirbank
|25 468,42
|8
|AG Bank
|23 709,95
|9
|Nikoil Bank
|23 019,97
|10
|MuganBank
|18 927,77
