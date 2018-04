Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by return on equity (ROE) revealed

Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared banks by return on equity (ROE) in 2014. Top ten banks by return on equity (ROE) are listed below:

No Banks ROE 1 Bank of Baku 119,22 2 Unibank 68,79 3 Access Bank 60,24 4 Kapital Bank 35,45 5 Bank Respublika 29,42 6 Demirbank 21,49 7 AG Bank 21,37 8 Atabank 15,29 9 MuganBank 13,51 10 ASB Bank 12,12

