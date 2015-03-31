 Top
    Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of problem loans revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by annual dynamics of performing loans as of January 1, 2014

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of problem loans for January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

    Top ten banks by annual dynamics of problem loans are below:

    NoBanksAnnual dynamics(%)
    1VTB Azerbaijan194,11
    2AccessBank179,15
    3YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan143,54
    4ExpressBank104,57
    5Unibank102,12
    6AFB Bank68,11
    7MuganBank65,44
    8Azer-Turk Bank59,50
    9XalqBank48,61
    10ZaminBank44,43

