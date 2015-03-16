Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by active plastic cards revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by active plastic cards as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by active plastic cards are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Number of active plastic cards
|1
|KapitalBank
|2 244 641
|2
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|1 715 278
|3
|Bank Technique
|62 777,00
|4
|Demirbank
|55 980,00
|5
|ExpressBank
|48 801,00
|6
|AccessBank
|44 528,00
|7
|ZaminBank
|33 118,00
|8
|Rabitabank
|25 418,00
|9
|AFB Bank
|25 215,00
|10
|Parabank
|16 656,00
Economic DepartmentNews Author
