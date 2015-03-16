 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by active plastic cards revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by active plastic cards in 01.01.2015

    Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by active plastic cards as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by active plastic cards are listed below:

    NoBanksNumber of active plastic cards
    1KapitalBank2 244 641
    2International Bank of Azerbaijan1 715 278
    3Bank Technique62 777,00
    4Demirbank55 980,00
    5ExpressBank48 801,00
    6AccessBank44 528,00
    7ZaminBank33 118,00
    8Rabitabank25 418,00
    9AFB Bank25 215,00
    10Parabank16 656,00

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi