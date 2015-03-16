Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by active plastic cards revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by active plastic cards as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by active plastic cards are listed below:

No Banks Number of active plastic cards 1 KapitalBank 2 244 641 2 International Bank of Azerbaijan 1 715 278 3 Bank Technique 62 777,00 4 Demirbank 55 980,00 5 ExpressBank 48 801,00 6 AccessBank 44 528,00 7 ZaminBank 33 118,00 8 Rabitabank 25 418,00 9 AFB Bank 25 215,00 10 Parabank 16 656,00

