Azerbaijan's GDP grew 0.4% in January-February

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan increased by 0.4% to 10 042,6 mln AZN compared with the same period of 2016. GDP per capita amounted to 1 035,6. AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to information, 46.7% of GDP was formed by industry, 9.6% - trade; repair of motor vehicles, 7,6%- construction, 6.7% - transport and storage, 2.7% - agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.7% - tourist accommodation and catering 1.7 % - communication services, 15.8% in other areas.

Net taxes on products and imports amounted to 6.5% of GDP.

During the period, the value added in the non-oil sector increased by 2.3% compared to the same period of the previous year and its share of GDP was 56.8%.

Notably, in January 2017, gross domestic product produced by residents of the country increased by 0.8% and made 5 233,1 mln AZN compared to same period of 2016.