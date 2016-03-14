Azerbaijan plans to increase some import duties

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Some customs duties can be increased, some reduced'.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev told reporters.

According to A.Aliyev, the commitee has submitted relevant proposals to the government: 'We intend to protect domestic production. Therefore, we have offered to increase import duty fot the products manufactured in Azerbaijan and reduce these duties for which are not produced in the country'.