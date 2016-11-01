 Top
    Azerbaijan launches on-line compulsory auto insurance

    The procedure is carried out in accordance with amendments to relevant legislation

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from today, standard and cross-border insurance contracts on compulsory insurance of civil liability of motor vehicle owners (AVSMMIS) will be concluded in electronic form in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, on-line sale is carried out in accordance with amendments to the law "On compulsory insurance" as well as with the law "On electronic signature and electronic document".

    In this regard, the companies must inform the bureau's finance, investment and accounting department on the amount of required policy forms on relevant compulsory insurance in order to print policy forms for AVSMMIS by the CIB. 

