Assets of Kapital Bank increased by 23%

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of Kapital Bank since the beginning of this year increased by 22.8% and as of July 1 of this year amounted to 695.1 million manats. In cash was expressed assets of 15.4%, or 260.2 million manats.

Report informs referring to the bank, for this period the loan portfolio of the bank increased by 16.1% and amounted to 1 050.8 million manats. During the reporting period, the volume of the deposit portfolio also increased by 32.5% to 748.1 million manats.

Authorized capital of the bank as of July 1 of this year amounted to 185.9 million manats.