ADIF has to pay 26.8 mln AZN to insured depositors

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) have to pay 26.837 mln AZN to insured depositors of under liquidation commercial banks.

Report informs, ADIF Executive Director Azad Javadov said at today's press conference.

According to him, this amount belongs to about 176,000 individuals: “But most of them have small deposits. That’s why they don’t come and pick their money”.

A.Javadov also revealed obligations related to liquidation process: “Currently we manage liquidation of 10 banks. Because the process related to Parabank OJSC has completed. These 10 banks have 2.9 billion AZN obligations”.