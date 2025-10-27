Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    ADB to finance Baku Metro decarbonization project

    Finance
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 09:42
    ADB to finance Baku Metro decarbonization project

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $700,000 in technical assistance (TA) for the "Decarbonizing Baku Metro for a Smart and Sustainable Urban Transit Future" project, Report informs.

    The funding was provided through the Clean Energy Fund under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility.

    The proposed TA will support the modernization of Baku Metro by promoting energy efficiency and the use of clean energy technologies. It will assess opportunities for infrastructure upgrades to reduce energy consumption and operational costs, while integrating renewable energy solutions such as solar power and battery energy storage system (BESS).

    The TA will also explore the deployment of smart energy management systems and applications to optimize performance, including predictive maintenance and, advanced data analytics. This TA will complement Asian Development Bank's (ADB) broader engagement with Baku Metro.

    As Azerbaijan's electricity mix remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels, the metro's growing energy demand, projected to support over 1 million daily riders by 2035, poses increasing energy sustainability challenges. The Government of Azerbaijan has committed an estimated $2.5 billion to support the network's expansion to five lines totaling 120 kilometers and 76 stations, alongside major power infrastructure upgrades.

    To ensure the sustainability of this investment, Baku Metro requires targeted TA to design and implement decarbonization strategies, prioritizing energy efficiency, and renewable energy integration. While metros, in general, generate relatively low emissions compared to road-based transport systems, operational emissions such as electricity consumption for train propulsion, lighting, and ventilation, contribute about 35% to its life cycle emissions.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this time, the bank has provided over $5 billion to the country, of which $1.5 billion has been allocated for transport projects and $1.7 billion for energy initiatives.

    The Asian Development Bank was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. Its member countries include 69 countries, including 50 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

    ADB Baku Metro decarbonization
