Abid Sharifov: We need to expand ties with the World Bank

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We will continue to work on expanding ties with the World Bank. Probably everybody can agree that we need it. "

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov said in Baku at ttoday's event marking the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the World Bank (WB).

A. Sharifov was awarded for his role in cooperation with the WB. The award was presented by the World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Mercy Tembon.

A. Sharifov congratulated all the participants with the 25th anniversary of cooperation between the WB and Azerbaijan: “I would give brief information about each project, but it will take a lot of time. But I remember two things. The WB has never allocated funds for the restoration of historical monuments, although in Azerbaijan the WB has allocated large amount of funds for Palace of the Shirvanshahs, Palace of Shaki Khans and two monuments in Nakhchivan. The second project was related to fishery development in Neftchala. Today, that factory is developing with full functionality.

Deputy Prime Minister paid special attention to construction of roads: “We all know the state of roads in Azerbaijan. The oil country had no roads. Under the President's instructions, 10,000 km of roads were constructed in line with modern standards. Most of the funds allocated have been spent on road development ".

The WB Vice President Cyril Muller said at the event that the organization would continue to support the export of hydrocarbon resources to world market: "We support reforms in Azerbaijan and we will continue to do this in the future”.