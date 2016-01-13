Zurab Japaridze: If Georgia needs additional natural gas, Azerbaijan can provide it

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze should make public all the details of the negotiations with "Gazprom". Report informs referring to the Georgian media, MP Zurab Japaridze said.

He said that if Georgia needs additional natural gas, Azerbaijan can provide it.

"And why the negotiations have begun, which matters are underway, and which threats can be expected? We need to get specific information, we need to know what is the conversation, and then we decide is there any danger or not," said the deputy.

Near the residence of the former Prime Minister of Georgia, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili was held a protest against the negotiations with the Russian "Gazprom" on January 12. Protesters said, they will not allow the entry of "Gazprom" on Georgian market.

Following this, at the Ministry of Energy of Georgia hosted a meeting by Minister Kakha Kaladze with Georgian experts, where he briefed them on terms of negotiations with "Gazprom". However, he failed to allay their fears.