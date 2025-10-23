Uniper exploring opportunities to increase gas supplies from Caspian region to Europe – EXCLUSIVE

The German energy company Uniper continues to actively engage with partners and assess prospects for expanding gas supplies from the Caspian region, head of Uniper"s Azerbaijani office, Rashad Huseynli, told Report.

According to him, in July 2022, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Memorandum of Understanding providing for a doubling of Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

"Uniper closely follows this process and maintains close contacts with partners and market participants regarding potential additional gas supplies from the Caspian region," Huseynli emphasized.

He recalled that Uniper and SOCAR have maintained a partnership for more than ten years, based on regular knowledge exchange and shared strategic goals.

"At the latest meeting of the Coordination Committee in Baku, a new cooperation program for 2025–2026 was approved. It includes technical experience exchange, initiatives to promote women to leadership positions, and educational programs. These initiatives complement traditional cooperation in the gas sector and reflect our shared commitment to Europe"s energy future," the head of the representation noted.

Huseynli also stated that Uniper annually purchases about 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor, whose final segment is the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

"The gas is received in Italy - Uniper became the first German company to start purchasing gas through TAP in 2020. The Italian gas network is closely connected with the rest of Europe"s infrastructure, which allows additional supplies to contribute to the energy security of neighboring countries.

Through long-term contracts, Uniper ensures that a significant share of volumes remains available to customers in Germany and other European countries on flexible terms," he added.

The 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between Uniper and SOCAR was held on October 3.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is the final component of the Southern Gas Corridor, designed to transport Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe. It was put into commercial operation on November 15, 2020. The 878-kilometer pipeline runs through Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea, and Italy.

Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, Azerbaijani gas supplies are expected to reach at least 16 billion cubic meters per year by 2027.