Türkiye leads as top buyer of Azerbaijani gas in January–July 2025

    Türkiye remained the leading importer of Azerbaijani natural gas in the first seven months of 2025, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee.

    From January to July, Türkiye accounted for 40.2% of Azerbaijan's total gas exports.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported over 14.4 billion cubic meters of gas, worth $5.27 billion - a 4.1% increase in volume and a 10.8% rise in value compared to the same period last year.

    Azerbaijani gas was supplied to six countries: Türkiye, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, and Georgia.

    Türkiye topped the list by importing over 5.79 billion cubic meters of gas worth $1.59 billion - a 0.7% decrease in volume and a 12.1% decline in value year-on-year.

    Italy ranked second with a 37.7% share. The country received more than 5.43 billion cubic meters of gas, valued at $2.74 billion - a 6.3% drop in volume but a 19.9% increase in value.

    Georgia held third place with a 9.9% share. Azerbaijan exported over 1.43 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia, worth $159.56 million - up 2.3 times in volume and 1.5 times in value compared to the previous year.

