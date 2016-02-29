TAP project financial issues will be resolved in April

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Funding of Trans Adriatic Pipeline Project (TAP) will be resolved in April of this year. Report informs, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said Monday. He noted that negotiations are underway on this issue.

Minister noted that the crisis in the global market is not a problem for the projects: "There are no problems in financing the project "Shah Deniz-2 " and share of SOCAR in the projects. Our partners have also no problems."

"SOCAR has a share in TANAP and TAP. Most of the TANAP funding has already been settled. No matter what happens in the market, projects will be implemented", said the minister.

As reported by RIA Novosti, construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will begin in mid-2016 in the Greek city of Thessaloniki. This was stated by the managing director of TAP Ian Bradshaw.