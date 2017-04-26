SOCAR: Technical loss in Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines below norm

© Report.az

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Technical loss in Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines is very below the norm.

Report informs, Chairman of Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Nazim Samadzade said.

According to him, technical loss in main gas pipelines of other countries is about 1%, but this figure in Azerbaijan is below 0.5%: “If to calculate per capita gas consumption, we can get figure higher than in other countries”.

Talking about gas transportation to Georgia, he noted that SOCAR supplies daily 7 mln cum gas to this country: “Some repair works in Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani gas pipeline were carried out in 2016 with internal resources. We raised daily capacity of the pipeline to 10 mln cum. We are capable of supplying daily additional 3 mln cum gas to Georgia via this pipeline. We can easily provide this volume”.

N. Samadzade noted that daily 8 mln cum gas was received from Iran: “Our capacity allows to accept 7 mln cum of this to Astara-Hajigabul, 1 mln cum to Khoy-Julfa (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic). Azerbaijani side has checked acceptation of this capacity from Iran. We raise pressure by compressor in Astara to deliver gas to Iran. We were capable of transferring daily 3.2 mln cum gas to Iran raising compressor pressure”.