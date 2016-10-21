SOCAR produced 6.7 mln tons of crude oil in 2016

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 5 675,8 thousand tons of crude oil in January-September 2016.

Report informs referring to the monthly report of SOCAR, 618,6 mln tons of crude oil produced during 9 months of 2016 accounted for September.

During the reporting period, oil production decreased by 8.7% comparing to the same period last year. Amount of the gas produced in September is less by 8% compared to 2015.