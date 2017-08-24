SOCAR Georgia Petroleum will participate in recovery of burned forests in Georgia

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The subsidiaries of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), operating in Georgia have joined the campaign "Let Us Save Borjomi Forest", which started in the country in order to extinguish forest fires.

Report informs citing te SOCAR.

"According to the instruction of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, relevant state bodies and business structures of Azerbaijan actively take part in the fight against forest fires in the Borjomi-Kharagauli Reserve in Georgia. SOCAR subsidiaries operating in Georgia have also joined "Let Us Save Borjomi Forest" campaign started in the country to extinguish the fire", the statement said.

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum has allocated 45 tons of jet fuel, 10 tons of petrol and 10 tons of diesel fuel for fight against natural disaster in the Borjomi-Kharagauli Reserve. SOCAR Georgia Petroleum staff also stated that they will take part in recovery of the burned forests and that they are ready to undertake planting trees in the area of 2 hectares, after the fire extinguished.