SOCAR: Azerbaijan, Hungary reach initial agreement for commencement of negotiations on extension of energy cooperation

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on March 29, Report was told in the company.

It was noted at the meeting that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in various fields is developing. Heads of both states expressed their intention to extend the cooperation in economic field. From this standpoint, the Southern Gas Corridor, initiated by Azerbaijan, is of great importance. This project will allow transportation of Caspian gas to many European countries, including Hungary.

Hungarian side expressed their interest in acquiring gas volumes via the Corridor. Azerbaijan, Hungary and SOCAR reached initial agreement for commencement of negotiations on extension of energy cooperation.