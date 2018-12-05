Rovnag Abdullayev: Azerbaijan-based oil and gas companies fulfill obligations on nationalization at high level

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan-based oil and gas companies fulfill obligations on nationalization at a high level, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said at the event on the 5th anniversary of nationalization program in oil and gas industry.

According to him, nationalization index in BP Exploration, as well as contractor and subcontractor companies is 90% as at end of 2018, while it was around 77% in 2013: "We report to our President, who is the author of the nationalization program and has been focused on this issue over the past five years, that the works carried out as a result of joint efforts of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, State Migration Service and SOCAR have already produced effect."