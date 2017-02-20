Romanian Government supports III meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Government expresses strong support to Southern Gas Corridor and upcoming III meeting of Advisory Council on the project.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Energy, Romanian energy minister Toma-Florin Petku addressed a letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Natig Aliyev on behalf of Romanian Government. Letter expresses support of Romanian government to 3rd meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to be held in Baku on February 23 and appreciation for achievements in this format: “Romania is sure that the Southern Gas Corridor remains a most consecutive option to increase Europe’s energy security through diversification of gas sources and delivery routes”.

The letter says, Romania will continue to support efficient cooperation between Azerbaijan and project stakeholders aimed at facilitating delivery of Azerbaijan and Caspian gas to European gas market, and it stimulates regional energy policy encompassing implementation of BRUA project in Bucharest and Vertical Gas Corridor. It is noted that both initiatives come out from market integration and diversification of supply, which are strategic priorities of European Union. They are in conformity with European segment of Southern Gas Corridor.

Moreover, the letter expresses appreciation to Azerbaijan’s role as regional gas producer and partnership relations between TSO and SOCAR and notes Romania’s interest in deepening cooperation. Toma-Florin Petku invites Natig Aliyev to Romania to discuss bilateral and regional projects and to contribute to development of cooperation.