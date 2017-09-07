Ramiz Hasanov: "There are no serious complaints in Azerbaijan regarding quality of petrol" -UPDATED

© Report.az/ Orxan Əzim

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There are no serious complaints regarding petrol quality in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, Ramiz Hasanov said.

"You know that petrol imported into the country meets the euro standards, so there are not so many complaints", he said. It is true that petrol which meets Euro-4 and Euro-5 standards creates problems when filling old cars up with. But there are no serious complaints in this area", he noted. However, R. Hasanov said that the petrol-related committee, led by him, investigate complaints received rarely.

The committee chairman also spoke about fake school uniforms and said that fight against it continues.