Price of Azeri Light crude slightly drops on world market
Energy
- 14 October, 2025
- 10:23
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijanəs Azeri Light crude oil has decreased by $0.08, or 0.12%, settling at $66.28 on the global market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil market.
Brent crude futures for December closed at $64.26 per barrel following trading sessions.
Meanwhile, at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free On Board) price of Azeri Light fell by $0.09, or 0.14%, to $64.64 per barrel.
For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
