Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 08:35
    President Ilham Aliyev: We have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan

    "We are increasing gas production and decreasing oil production. But we have plans to stabilize oil production and even to increase it," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    Noting that it is premature to talk about that, the Azerbaijani President said: "If exploration projects conducted by international energy companies bring good results, we have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy a second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan."

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan oil and gas sector
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycanda ikinci mühüm neft bumu yaşaya biləcəyimizə dair çox haqlı ümidlərimiz var
    Президент: У нас есть вполне обоснованные надежды, что мы можем пережить второй очень значимый нефтяной бум

    Latest News

    08:52
    Photo

    First group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    08:43

    President: We are entering new stage with United States in political, economic, energy, and even defense cooperation

    Foreign policy
    08:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: In some three years plus, we have increased gas exports to Europe to 13 billion cubic meters

    Energy
    08:41

    President: We do not see significant investments from Europe in either fossil fuels or renewable energy

    Domestic policy
    08:39

    President: We invest in renewable energy because we want to make our country and our region more appropriate for living

    Energy
    08:37

    Azerbaijani President: We were faced with unjustified criticism over both Eurovision and COP

    Foreign policy
    08:36

    President: Every year either World Cup or European Championship in skiing will be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have very legitimate hopes that we may enjoy second very important oil boom in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    08:33

    Azerbaijani President: Baku and Azerbaijan have become very attractive for foreigners

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed