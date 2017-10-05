Over 19 mln tons Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port in 2017

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In September 2017, Ceyhan main export pipeline has transported 1 901 415 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 1 204 943 tons of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In January-September, 19 140 954 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via Ceyhan port. And this is less by 13% in annual comparison.

In general, since the day of commissioning of the BTC (2006, June) until October 1, 2017, 338 975 553 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan to world markets.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and then it across the Mediterranean to be sent to European markets. The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil.