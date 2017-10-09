 Top
    Oil shipment to Novorossiysk port ceases again because of storm

    Igor Demin: 6 tankers are behind schedule

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oil shipment to the Russian port of Novorossiysk (Black Sea) delayed due to severe weather terms.

    Report informs citing the Interfax, Transneft presidential adviser and press secretary Igor Demin told reporters.

    "In Novorossiysk, after the weather improved on Sunday, a storm warning was again announced. All the works were ceased within 6 hours because of the strong wind. Currently, there is lashing of two tanker positions here. Six tankers are behind schedule”, company official said.

